City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto weather

Snow expected for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's been a warm 24 hours in the City of Toronto, relatively speaking, with double digit-temperatures posted Thursday afternoon for the first time in what feels like 5ever.

Don't get used to it.

Colder air is moving into Southern Ontario as we head into the weekend, putting a swift and painful end to what we thought might be an early spring— just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

"While parts of southern Ontario enjoyed its warmest day in weeks on Thursday, a significant interruption to the milder pattern comes this weekend as temperatures plunge below seasonal values once again," warns The Weather Network.

"And areas that saw a spring-like thunderstorm this week could also be facing a layer of fresh snow by Friday night."

Some 2-5 cm of snow is forecast to fall throughout the region on Saturday, though cities closer to the Great Lakes could see up to 8 cm.

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to plummet from a high of 7 C on Friday afternoon to -4 C overnight with a chance of flurries. Snow is also possible on Saturday and Sunday with forecasted overnight lows of -9 C and -8 C respectively.

The good news is that meteorologists expect this to be the last we'll see of winter proper.

"Later next week, milder air will make a return to kick off the official start to spring with an even milder trend expected for the first half of April," notes The Weather Network.

Still, I wouldn't go planning any picnics just yet. Mother Nature has a mind of her own and an apparent hate-on for Toronto.

Lead photo by

ashtontekno

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is holding a vigil for New Zealand mosque shooting victims

Snow expected for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Toronto

TTC scraps passenger information cards following mass backlash

Thousands line up for Toronto Reference Library book sale

There's a TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

It's going to be 10 C in Toronto today

Toronto is removing the homeless camp under the Gardiner

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8s from its airspace