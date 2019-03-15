Snow expected for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Toronto

It's been a warm 24 hours in the City of Toronto, relatively speaking, with double digit-temperatures posted Thursday afternoon for the first time in what feels like 5ever.

Don't get used to it.

Colder air is moving into Southern Ontario as we head into the weekend, putting a swift and painful end to what we thought might be an early spring— just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

"While parts of southern Ontario enjoyed its warmest day in weeks on Thursday, a significant interruption to the milder pattern comes this weekend as temperatures plunge below seasonal values once again," warns The Weather Network.

"And areas that saw a spring-like thunderstorm this week could also be facing a layer of fresh snow by Friday night."

Hopefully the last blast of winter. A few cm likely for parts of the south tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures going from 10 degrees to 1 degree in about 24 hours. @weathernetowrk #onstorm pic.twitter.com/afdWa4acfH — Emily Vukovic (@EmilyTWN) March 15, 2019

Some 2-5 cm of snow is forecast to fall throughout the region on Saturday, though cities closer to the Great Lakes could see up to 8 cm.

Temperatures in Toronto are expected to plummet from a high of 7 C on Friday afternoon to -4 C overnight with a chance of flurries. Snow is also possible on Saturday and Sunday with forecasted overnight lows of -9 C and -8 C respectively.

The good news is that meteorologists expect this to be the last we'll see of winter proper.

"Later next week, milder air will make a return to kick off the official start to spring with an even milder trend expected for the first half of April," notes The Weather Network.

Still, I wouldn't go planning any picnics just yet. Mother Nature has a mind of her own and an apparent hate-on for Toronto.