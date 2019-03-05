Toronto in a deep freeze as extreme cold weather alert continues

If you've been outside today, you've felt that stinging, bitter cold already.

Winter is out in full force again this week, after a seemingly mild weekend. Environment Canada has the current temperature pegged at about -13 C, with a wind chill of about -21 C.

people pls dress your dogs warmly if u insist on bringing them outside in toronto's extreme cold — JP (@jonthathing) March 4, 2019

The city has issued an extreme cold weather alert that is continuing through this morning. These alerts and warning are issued when the temperature dips as low as -15 C or -20 C with the wind chill.

Throughout the day, it should hover around these temperatures with a bit of fluctuation. By this evening, the temperature with wind chill should feel around -16 C to -19 C.

Good morning #Toronto it's going to be another cold day so bundle up and @TTChelps wishes you a great day! ^TH pic.twitter.com/vZ7lqTzWWf — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) March 5, 2019

There should be a light amount of snow throughout the day as well, just as a little cherry on top.

Make sure you dress warm, layer up, give extra transit time, and check on your loved ones— including that weird cousin that wears shorts in the winter.