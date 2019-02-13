Toronto is an icy mess today

Toronto remains blanketed in layers of ice, snow and deep, deep sadness today as the city attempts to recover from Tuesday's winter storm amidst yet another round of wind and flurries.

Sure, the worst of the storm is over, but we're far from out of the woods.

Cold and icy Toronto pic.twitter.com/oPtp2xTuiy — M Akhter Hamid (@drakhterhamid) February 13, 2019

Strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected to sweep across Southern Ontario today, kicking up yesterday's snowfall and hampering visibility. Drivers should look out for squalls and prepare for possible white-out conditions, according to the Weather Network.

Meanwhile, roughly 18 cm worth of precipitation from the storm—a mixture of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow—has "left many surfaces encased in a cement-like mess."

The snow we're seeing in Toronto this morning should ease off throughout the day, if meteorologists are correct, only to make way for a new storm system to hit the region.

"Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers developing across the southern Golden Horseshoe, possibly starting as freezing rain, during the mid to late afternoon," said Weather Network Meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham on Wednesday.

Snow is likely for those north of the 401, while here in the city we're expected to see a lot of rain—which might actually help melt some of the accumulated ice and snow.

Whatever the case, we should see above-zero temperatures on Friday morning in one last February temperature swing before the city falls into what Gillham calls "a more consistently cold pattern" for the rest of month.