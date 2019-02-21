Large sinkhole shuts down part of Toronto intersection

Toronto seems to develop a sinkhole problem in the winter, with many forming under the intense pressure of the cold, damp, weather.

A new one formed early this morning at the corner of Wellesley and Jarvis streets downtown, cracking apart the road and filling in the hole with icy slush. The crevice has shut down two lanes of Jarvis heading southbound as of Thursday morning, diverting cars around it during a heavy commute.

It seems there may also have been a collision at the intersection earlier this morning. City repair staff are on the scene to help navigate the traffic and fix the street.

Hopefully they fix it soon, aw when sinkholes get bad enough in this city, they tend to swallow vehicles.