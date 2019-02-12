Toronto police identify woman who threw chair from balcony

Surrender or we'll literally ruin the rest of your life, say police to Toronto's "chair girl."

The woman who was filmed throwing patio furniture from a very high balcony onto fast-moving highway traffic has reportedly been identified.

It took the Toronto Police Service less than a day to figure out who the blonde chair-tosser was after appealing to the public for help Monday afternoon—but the public isn't getting her name just yet.

First, police are giving the woman a chance to turn herself in. Failing that, they'll issue a warrant and charge her, revealing who she is in the process.

Someone took a video of a chair being thrown off a #Toronto condo building pic.twitter.com/fylo70gLu0 — blogTO (@blogTO) February 11, 2019

Police say they have received a "significant amount of information" in regards to who the woman is since yesterday, when her chair-toss video rippled through local news outlets and social media feeds.

"We are in the midst of contacting her and giving her an opportunity to consult a lawyer and turn herself in," said TPS Const. David Hopkinson to CBC Toronto on Tuesday, noting that police have been in contact with someone representing the woman.

https://t.co/55StUwXZRJ. This is from the AirBnB listing. Contacting the owner and the tenant should be straight forward. Tip submitted to TPS. — Tim in the Falls (@Timinthefalls) February 11, 2019

At this point, holding back her name could also be a matter of personal safety.

Torontonians are scary livid about the damage that could have been done, should the chair have hit a car or a human below the condo building it was thrown from near York and Harbour Streets.

This is by far the stupidest thing someone could have done. You could have caused an accident. Someone or people could have lost their lives. #attemptedmurder I say — BlogTee (@short00insight) February 11, 2019

Many have speculated that the woman was an Airbnb guest, given that the area in which she threw the chair is a known hot-spot for "ghost hotels."

This has not been proven, though Toronto Mayor John Tory did address the rumours on Tuesday, telling Toronto Star journalist David Rider that the incident can't be blamed on a delay in implementing the city's new Airbnb rules.

He also said he wants her "punished" for the "reckless act," which is said to have taken place around 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9.

Mayor @JohnTory hopes police catch woman videotaped throwing a chair off a #Toronto condo balcony toward the highway below, wants her punished for reckless act. Says can’t blame delay in implementing new @Airbnb rules because appeal process is out of city’s hands. — David Rider (@dmrider) February 12, 2019

The suspect's age has yet to be released, but police believe that the woman is in her 20's. She is described as 5'1" to 5'2", around 110 lbs., with a slim build and long blond hair.

If you know who she is, good for you, but police officers already have all the information they need to lay charges. It's up to the chair-tosser now to surrender or watch a warrant go out for her arrest.

"People can stop calling now," Said Const. Hopskinson. They can also stop sending random Instagram accounts of people who kind of look like the girl to journalists.