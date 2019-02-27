Dufferin Mall's famous parking lot snow mountain is back

Like winter itself, the parking lot at Toronto's Dufferin Mall is bleak, sad and very, very dirty. It's also filled with snow thanks to plows who dump their loads in front of Toys R' Us .

Locals have become so used to seeing a large, filthy snow pile outside everyone's favourite Mall With Wifi™ that it's become a meme of sorts in recent years.

They call it "Mount Duff" and it is... well, it's certainly befitting of Toronto's most Instagram-worthy mall (yeah, I said it—Dufferin Mall is more interesting to look at than all of the shiny things in Yorkdale combined).

Some might argue that Mount Duff is at its most iconic in the springtime, when it's covered in black soot and somehow won't melt.

Others prefer the pile when it's huge and fresh, like after a snow storm blows through through The 6ix.

The hill provides Dufferin Mall shoppers with a challenge...

And a sense of accomplishment upon completing that challenge.

People so love Mount Duff that they bring their children to behold it before they can even walk.

It's even featured in a 2019 calendar of Toronto.

The person behind the beloved Dirty Duff Instagram account actually managed to trade a Mount Duff shrine for a salt lamp over the weekend.

If that isn't cachet, I don't know what is.

With all of the snow falling upon Toronto right now, Mount Duff is poised to grow even larger in the coming days.

Who will be first to plant a shopping cart at its new peak? Because lord knows this garbage can't stand:

Enjoy Toronto's most-glorious mountain while you can, fans.

With new residential buildings set to take over the Dufferin Mall's parking lot, its days are likely numbered.