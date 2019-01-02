Toronto area Uber driver arrested for driving under the influence

The consequences for getting hammered at work can range from embarrassing yourself or making a mistake to ending your career, depending on what you do.

Of course, if your job is to operate a motor vehicle, especially one with passengers aboard, drinking could land you in court, jail or dead.

York Regional Police released a list on Tuesday of 22 people who'd been charged with DUIs between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day as part of the force's new "name and shame" anti-impaired driving initiative.

One of the drivers listed is described as an "on duty Uber driver" who was in the midst of picking someone up when police pulled him over.

#uber @Uber driver charged with impaired. Do they even interview these people or check their records? The last few drivers I've had have been very bad. One took me other direction from my destination and I was afraid. — JMC (@Fashionmomage) January 1, 2019

"On December 31, 2018, shortly after midnight, officers responded to Main Street, in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, after a concerned citizen reported a possible impaired driver," reads a press release from YRP.

"The suspect pulled into a parking lot at a location on Hoover Park Drive and was stopped by officers," it continues. "Officers learned that the suspect was an on duty Uber driver who had attended the location to pick someone up."

The 55-year-old driver was arrested and charged, according to police, and it looks like he lost his Uber gig, too.

A spokesperson for the company told Global on Wednesday that they had removed the driver's access to the app and, contrary to what police are still reporting, Uber says the man wasn't working at the time of the incident.