Man clings to moving car in terrifying Toronto road rage video

For the second time in less than six months, video footage is circulating today of someone in Toronto clinging to the hood of a moving car during an apparent incident of road rage.

The viral clip, which hit YouTube this morning, starts with two people speaking in front of a white car near Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

One of the parties walks away and starts to get into his own, blue car, but is drawn back by something the owner of the white car said. He runs toward the white vehicle, which is already starting to move, and jumps on its hood.

A road rage incident near Dundas & Sherbourne was all caught on video #Toronto pic.twitter.com/NOzFhAILan — blogTO (@blogTO) January 16, 2019

The white car rounds a corner with the man atop it for what looks like half a block—not nearly as long as the guy who cruised for 500 metres down the 401 in August, but long enough to look absolutely terrifying.

Toronto Police say they are not sure what prompted the incident and that they are still searching for the driver of the white car. Luckily, the man who jumped on the hood suffered only a minor leg injury.

A second clip shot from a different angle suggests that the white car hit the blue car and then attempted to drive away, sparking a verbal and then physical fight between the drivers.