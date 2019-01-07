GO Train evacuated after catching fire in Toronto

Major delays are affecting commuters in and around the City of Toronto right now as emergency crews work to remove a fire-damaged locomotive from train tracks near the Distillery District.

GO Transit announced shortly before 10:30 a.m. that a westbound train from Oshawa was holding east of Union Station due to reports of "smoke or steam" coming from an engine.

GO Train on fire near Distillery. Electrical stink in the air. pic.twitter.com/pSJswSTYMD — David M (@FishBelowTheIce) January 7, 2019

Passengers were evacuated from the coach near that engine and moved further down the train. No injuries were reported.

Fire: Case Goods lane/ Trinity St

-train on fire, possibly engine

-passengers evacuated

-Police on scene

-TFS/EMS responding

-Distillery Lane blocked#GO37518

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 7, 2019

Police, firefighters and transit safety officers arrived very quickly to the Don Yards, where the train was being held, says Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

Emergency personnel got there very quickly. And are awesome https://t.co/GQP550GV21 — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) January 7, 2019

Still, hundreds of people were incredibly late to wherever they were headed, along with anyone on trains behind them who didn't take the TTC up on its offer to temporarily accept GO fare media at Danforth, Kennedy and Scarborough Town Centre Stations.

All trains on all routes east of Toronto were held up until just before noon, according to Metrolinx, and passengers who were inconvenienced are being told to contact the agency.

Morning Jenn. So sorry about this. Please put in for the Service Guarantee at https://t.co/a9gIRd4WZE. ^NF — GO Transit (@GOtransit) January 7, 2019

Fortunately, Toronto Fire is now allowing trains to pass through the area, though GO still asks passengers to "please be patient as service will take some time to return to normal."