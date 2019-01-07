City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
GO Train evacuated after catching fire in Toronto

Major delays are affecting commuters in and around the City of Toronto right now as emergency crews work to remove a fire-damaged locomotive from train tracks near the Distillery District.

GO Transit announced shortly before 10:30 a.m. that a westbound train from Oshawa was holding east of Union Station due to reports of "smoke or steam" coming from an engine.

Passengers were evacuated from the coach near that engine and moved further down the train. No injuries were reported.

Police, firefighters and transit safety officers arrived very quickly to the Don Yards, where the train was being held, says Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

Still, hundreds of people were incredibly late to wherever they were headed, along with anyone on trains behind them who didn't take the TTC up on its offer to temporarily accept GO fare media at Danforth, Kennedy and Scarborough Town Centre Stations.

All trains on all routes east of Toronto were held up until just before noon, according to Metrolinx, and passengers who were inconvenienced are being told to contact the agency.

Fortunately, Toronto Fire is now allowing trains to pass through the area, though GO still asks passengers to "please be patient as service will take some time to return to normal."

