Ryerson plans to open law school despite government funding cuts

Ryerson isn't taking "no" for an answer.

The Toronto university is moving ahead on a law school campus that was in jeopardy mere days ago after its funding was cut by the provincial government.

Despite the financial setback, Ryerson is planning to have the new law school open by fall of 2020. The plan was for tuition to be lower than the law programs offered by U of T and York U, making the legal system more accessible to people with lower incomes.

However, prospective students will not be able to use OSAP to pay for the program, per the provincial government, which is a huge setback.

The Progressive Conservative-led provincial government stated that there are too many law students and not enough articling positions.

Ryerson, however, says the program can be funded via other methods, but may require the help of donors.

The university now has until March 2019 to return with a revised budget demonstrating how the gap in funding will be bridged.