Ontario government doesn't want Ryerson to open law school

Ontario universities are taking several blows lately, from the cancellation of satellite campuses to the quashing of a francophone school. 

The newest setback for Ryerson is the provincial government rejecting approval for a new law school that had been in the works for several years. 

Training, Colleges, and Universities Minister Merrilee Fullerton says that a surplus of law graduates and shortage of positions eliminates the need for the school. 

Ryerson can technically still build the law institute, but would have to raise tuition costs significantly. 

This comes as yet another round of bad news for Ryerson, which also recently had its funding cancelled by the provincial government for a new joint campus with Sheridan in Brampton.

