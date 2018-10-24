City
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ryerson brampton campus

Ontario government pulls funding for new Ryerson campus in Brampton

City
Lisa Power
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bad news for York and Ryerson students as the Ontario government announced that the planned campus expansions have made their way to the chopping block.

The Ontario government issued a press release yesterday that outlined its intention to pull funding for Ryerson's new Brampton campus and York's expansion to Markham.

Wilfred Laurier's Milton campus has also been cancelled.

The release cited a $15 billion dollar provincial deficit as the reason for the squashed plans, resulting in the Ministry no longer being "in the position to fund [the projects] given the province's new fiscal restraints."

NDP leader Andrea Horwath spoke out against the move, calling it "callous" and "short-sighted."

Ryerson's Brampton campus was set to feature a focus on STEM learning to fit with Toronto's growing reputation as a leader for technological innovation.

York's new space looked to accommodate many of the York region's post-secondary students.

Lead photo by

Ryerson University rendering of Brampton Campus

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Pearson Airport in Toronto adds cannabis disposal bins

Toronto taking baby steps to add more affordable housing

Canada Post is on strike in Toronto again today

TTC subway stations closing for construction work this weekend

Toronto family reunited with Muffy the stolen dog

Ontario government pulls funding for new Ryerson campus in Brampton

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

Ontario freezing minimum wage for almost three years