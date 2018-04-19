Ryerson University is officially expanding to Brampton

Toronto's downtown university is finally set to expand beyond its original urban campus for the first time ever - right on into Brampton.

The provincial government announced today that Ryerson University, in partnership with Sheridan College, has been approved to establish a new academic campus in one of Canada's fastest growing communities.

Today, @ONAdvancedEd announced a new Ryerson campus in the @CityBrampton. This is the first time that Ryerson has expanded academic programming outside of downtown Toronto. pic.twitter.com/szfinZMAVD — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) April 19, 2018

Located just steps from the downtown Brampton GO station, the new joint-use facility will include multiple libraries, a national centre for cybersecurity, a state-of-the-art innovation hub, and enough teaching space for roughly 2,000 students within five to 10 years.

Just Announced | Province greenlights new Ryerson University campus in downtown Brampton https://t.co/HVM535vfAy pic.twitter.com/3358vXjTT3 — City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) April 19, 2018

If all goes well, Ryerson in Brampton will be up and running by fall of 2022.

"A downtown Brampton university location amplifies Brampton's position at the centre of the Toronto-Waterloo Innovation Corridor," reads a press release from the City of Brampton, "an ecosystem to link talent, educators, investors, entrepreneurs and high-growth firms."

With this in mind, the new academic institution will deliver a mix of data driven science and business programs, with a focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) disciplines.

Brampton's future university in collaboration with @RyersonU and @sheridancollege will be located at the south-east corner of Church Street West and Mill Street near the Brampton Go terminal. #brampoli pic.twitter.com/i4LyeFlJvR — Ruby Sahota (@MPRubySahota) April 19, 2018

"Students enrolled at the new site will also have access to experiential learning opportunities — such as co-operative education, internship programs and case studies," writes Ontario's Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

"To help them develop the skills they need to find and keep good jobs in the province's changing economy."

Ontario is investing $90 million into the project, while Brampton City Council has committed an historic $150 million for the new post-secondary campus and centre of innovation.