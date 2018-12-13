Here's a map of all the unreal holiday lights in Toronto

Christmas lights and holiday displays are one of the best parts of the season. There's nothing better about Toronto's winter landscape than seeing all the shiny lights from decked out houses and towering Christmas trees.

Here's a roundup of some of the prettiest Christmas lights you'll find around Toronto, complete with a map for planning your festive tour of the city.

Nathan Phillips Square

With huge Toronto sign, the ice rink and the massive Holiday Fair happening almost every day until Dec. 23, City Hall is a guaranteed festive hotspot this holiday season.

Toronto Christmas Market

Naturally this yearly market at the Distillery District is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. As usual, you'll find tons of shining displays, the giant Christmas tree, and the tunnel made up of one trillion lights.

Ontario Place

Back for another year is Winter at Ontario Place: a twinkling extravaganza of lights that features 18 shining exhibits from local artists.

Eastern Beaches

The boardwalk of the beaches is aglow again for DeClute Light Up The Beach. About 20,000 feet of this sandy strip will light up from the 80,000 LED bulbs that hang up high.

Casa Loma

Toronto's favourite castle has become a winter wonderland, transforming the grounds with a flurry of holiday decor, light displays, and even a twinkling tunnel that leads you to Santa's Workshop.

Eaton Centre

The towering 100-foot Christmas tree now stands tall and proud at one of the busiest malls in the entire city. Catch it and a few other festive displays while getting jostled around by the holiday crowds.

Yorkville

There's a beautiful set up of light displays and decorations in the heart of Toronto's fanciest neighbourhood. Head to the Village of Yorkville Park (near the giant rock) to catch the hanging ornaments and tunnel of lights.

Christie Pits

As usual, the Korea Town BIA have lit up Baekho: the glowing jungle cat in Christie Pits. You can find this tiger right across from Christie subway station, where it'll stay until spring.

Shops at Don Mills

Those willing to brave the cold to shop at this outdoor mall will be rewarded with a smattering of light installations like the twinkling domed tunnel and massive star-tropped Christmas tree.

Financial District

Even after the nine to fivers have all gone home, the Christmas trees and sensible yet festive lights at Brookfield Place, TD Centre, and First Canadian Place continue to shine all night long.

Kringlewood

The residents of this Moore Park neighbourhood have busted out their 14-foot inflatable santas for yet another year. There's now over 40 of these guys lining the street of Inglewood Drive., a.k.a. Kringlewood.

Brenyon Way

This street just off of Sheppard Ave and Morningside is officially a holiday lights staple. The McKenzies and Pattersons have decked out their property with a slew of inflatable cuties including an automated hugging bear.

188 Brock Ave.

This house is positively dripping with Christmas lights. As usual, the D'Elia family has gone all out by decking out their home with lights which come to life after dusk.

165 Benjamin Boake Trail

You'll see over 50,000 LEDs light up the night sky courtesy of the DeSario family, who decorate their home in support of Sick Kids Hospital every winter.

6 Holmesdale Crescent

It's been over 30 years and she's not stopping now. Mary Genua has bedazzled her home by Dufferin and Eglinton with a beautiful lights display for yet another year.

Wild Cherry Lane

It's been nine years, but the epic displays of Lindsay Lights have returned. The Lindsay brothers (who have engineering backgrounds) have moved the show from 4 Rosea Court, and this year's show will be smaller—if 20,000 LEDs and 150 computerized displays count as small.

27 Glenlake Ave

This house stays winning with their Halloween display and it's here for the Christmas holiday award too. Homeowners Trevor Walker and Karin Martin never skimp out on the epic lights.

37 Bertmount Ave

This epic Doll House in Leslieville never fails to impress, even off-season, but during the holiday it takes on more festive vibe with added lights and decorations.

473 Clinton St.

The Wood Cake House is decorated with more than 330,000 corks on screws, and during the holidays the owner Albino adds lights too.