City
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
christmas tree eaton centre toronto

Toronto is getting a 100 foot Christmas Tree for the holidays

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The arrival of Mariah Carey season—I mean, Christmas—is upon us at last, meaning so is the arrival of the Toronto's tallest festive tree. 

The Eaton's Centre gargantuan 100-foot Christmas tree is coming back for yet another year of a-twinkling and a-sparkling, and according to organizers, this year's version will have some interactive elements to it. 

The official Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m., and if it's anything like last year's unveiling, the mall will be absolutely packed. 

Whether or not Canada's tallest Christmas tree will be a completely red affair for another year has yet to be seen, but we do know the festive twinklies will be powered by LED technology.

Lead photo by

Aaron Navarro

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is getting a 100 foot Christmas Tree for the holidays

Fallen leaves are causing subway delays in Toronto

Video captures chaos caused by 10 minute subway delay in Toronto

Man spotted surfing atop TTC bus in Toronto

There's a Line 1 subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Canada Post strike hits Toronto for a second time

The TTC is discontinuing the Metropass next month

Presto is testing single-use tickets on the TTC