Toronto is getting a 100 foot Christmas Tree for the holidays

The arrival of Mariah Carey season—I mean, Christmas—is upon us at last, meaning so is the arrival of the Toronto's tallest festive tree.

The Eaton's Centre gargantuan 100-foot Christmas tree is coming back for yet another year of a-twinkling and a-sparkling, and according to organizers, this year's version will have some interactive elements to it.

The official Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m., and if it's anything like last year's unveiling, the mall will be absolutely packed.

Whether or not Canada's tallest Christmas tree will be a completely red affair for another year has yet to be seen, but we do know the festive twinklies will be powered by LED technology.