Canada Post has cancelled its holiday delivery guarantee

The rotating postal worker strikes that recently took place across the country might put a damper on your Christmas, says Canada Post.

According to the Crown corporation, the five weeks that workers engaged in rotating strikes caused deliveries to backlog significantly.

As a result, the postal service has cancelled its holiday guarantee—which is exactly what it sounds like.

The company says the backlog will need serious time to fix, including an overwhelming amount of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shipments.

However, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the timing could have been manufactured by Canada Post in order to get workers back on the job. The union alleges that Canada Post knew it would be strategic to wait until the holiday season before asking the government to step in.

Smaller protests are still being held by various groups of postal worker staff across the country, as mediation and arbitration slowly come to fruition for the union and corporation.