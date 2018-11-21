Canada Post strike could end this week

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
It looks like Canada Post employees are going back to work this week, one way or another.

Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed on Wednesday that the Liberal government has given the House of Commons an official notice of pending back-to-work legislation. 

Because 48 hours' notice is required before introducing such legislation, the strike won't be forced to end right away—if it's forced at all.

Hajdu maintains that she'd rather see the postal agency and workers union come to a collective agreement on their own.

"We are extremely serious, but I really don't want to have to use back-to-work legislation," she said in Ottawa today. "I don't believe that's where the best deal can come from."

That said, she noted that "people are relying on Canada Post to deliver packages, small and medium-size businesses are relying on Canada Post to have a profitable season, and our economy needs Canada Post to be able to function in a smooth way."

Should the bill be introduced in Parliament as soon as its eligible, the strike could end as soon as Thursday night.

