Canada Post back to normal in time for Christmas

Worried about getting all the gifts you bought online in time for the holidays? Don't be! Unless, of course, you plan to order everything this weekend... in which case, it might be tight.

Either way, a backlogged postal system shouldn't be the cause of any troubles in the days leading up to Christmas this year.

Canada Post is back on its game, according to the federal postal service, after its pileup of parcels reached near "historic levels" on the heels of a roughly 5-week-long worker strike that ended November 27.

The Crown Corporation had warned Canadians that rotating strikes at major processing centres (such as the one in Toronto) had "created massive backlogs of mail and parcels" even before Black Friday and Cyber Monday hit.

On December 6, Canada Post went so far as to cancel its holiday delivery guarantee.

The service has yet to reinstate that guarantee, but announced in a press release on Tuesday morning that "with continued progress, we are now in a position to restore our normal holiday delivery service guarantees for much of the country."

This means that, save for those in Vancouver, "Canadians can expect normal holiday delivery timelines for parcels."

"With our holiday delivery plans, employees are being offered voluntary overtime and almost 4,000 additional seasonal employees have been brought on to provide much needed processing and delivery support," reads the Canada Post release.

"We've also bolstered our fleet with almost 2,000 additional vehicles to help with deliveries and moving product through the network," it continues. "We also continue to closely monitor the weather across the country as every delivery day is important."