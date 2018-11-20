Canada Post warns Toronto that holiday packages might not arrive on time

Sorry folks, looks like you'll have to buy your Christmas presents IRL this year.

Canada Post just announced that due to its ongoing strike, you can expect all packages destined for Toronto to be delivered late. Read: not in time for the holidays.

The company, which is now in its fifth week of strikes, released a a statement today saying that the strike has "created massive backlogs of mail and parcels", and it's about to get worse—just in time for peak gift-buying season.

Now in their fifth week, CUPW’s rotating strikes continue in southwestern Ontario and Kelowna BC. Canada Post warns customers that it is not able to honour delivery standards due to massive backlogs: https://t.co/bxq6HNAfDJ — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) November 20, 2018

"...We expect millions more parcels from Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales," they said.

Considering the state of affairs right now, Canada Post says the delays will last for "the foreseeable future'.

While basically every facility and address across the country has been effected by the strike, the company says the worst delays for mails and parcels will be "for items that originate or are destined for southern and southwestern Ontario." That's Toronto.

According to Canada Post, we have the highest volumes of mail and parcels, and right now there's containers and trailers full of them sitting unsent because of the labour disruptions.

So if you planned to do any shopping on Etsy or Amazon in hopes of getting your package delivered for Christmas, it'll be late by several days—at least.

Oh Santa, if only you were real, this wouldn't be a problem.