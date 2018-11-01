City
People in Toronto are boycotting the Royal Winter Fair

This year's CNE was fraught with controversy as attendees were forced to choose between crossing a picket line or supporting a local union that has been locked out. 

But, that lock out did not end with the CNE's final day. IATSE 58, a union of stagehands and other theatrical workers, is still protesting and locked out of their jobs.

As events continue to roll through Exhibition Place, the disgruntled workers are calling for boycotts and an end to the lockout. 

As the event grounds gear up for the annual Royal Winter Fair, many are standing in solidarity and refusing to cross the picket line. 

Further to this, events and the venue keep bringing in replacement workers, oftentimes from out of province. 

"We'd rather be negotiating, as we have for more than 60 years. But Mayor John Tory's hand-picked board has said no," reads a release from IATSE 58. "We ask for understanding and support from our fellow Torontonians."

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair brings around 300,000 visitors, with thousands of animals. Its the world's largest indoor agricultural event, and has a ton of displays, vendors, activities, and more. 

The CNE took a bit of a hit money-wise this year, and it blamed the inability to end the lockout for the losses. Perhaps the same will happen with the Winter Fair, if the parties involved can't come to the negotiating table. 

