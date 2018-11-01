People in Toronto are boycotting the Royal Winter Fair

This year's CNE was fraught with controversy as attendees were forced to choose between crossing a picket line or supporting a local union that has been locked out.

But, that lock out did not end with the CNE's final day. IATSE 58, a union of stagehands and other theatrical workers, is still protesting and locked out of their jobs.

As events continue to roll through Exhibition Place, the disgruntled workers are calling for boycotts and an end to the lockout.

As the event grounds gear up for the annual Royal Winter Fair, many are standing in solidarity and refusing to cross the picket line.

Would love to be there, but not until @JohnTory gets @iatse58 back to work. — LizEm (@LWMinTO) November 1, 2018

Further to this, events and the venue keep bringing in replacement workers, oftentimes from out of province.

"We'd rather be negotiating, as we have for more than 60 years. But Mayor John Tory's hand-picked board has said no," reads a release from IATSE 58. "We ask for understanding and support from our fellow Torontonians."

You will discover a picket line of 400 men and women of @iatse58 who have been locked out by @TorontosMayor and @Mark_Grimes chair of The Board Of Governors Of @ExPlaceTO . Please do not cross our picket line #58LockedOut — Jim Sheppard (@jim_shepp) November 1, 2018

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair brings around 300,000 visitors, with thousands of animals. Its the world's largest indoor agricultural event, and has a ton of displays, vendors, activities, and more.

Beer festivals are fun and all, but the @RoyalWinterFair is using replacement workers for lighting and technical set-up due to the @ExPlaceTO lockout of @iatse58. That's not so fun. So I think I'll be sitting this one out. — GreGORY Clow (@beerboozebites) October 31, 2018

The CNE took a bit of a hit money-wise this year, and it blamed the inability to end the lockout for the losses. Perhaps the same will happen with the Winter Fair, if the parties involved can't come to the negotiating table.