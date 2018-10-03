6 subway stations will be shut down in Toronto this long weekend

There's going to be a subway closure this Thanksgiving long weekend in Toronto. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on October 6 and 7 due to signal upgrades.

Line 1: This weekend there will be no service between Finch West and Lawrence West due to signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. More info: https://t.co/CzXNd4jrpw pic.twitter.com/LwLyIhNJyx — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 3, 2018

As always, shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

Holiday subway service will be observed on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on October 27 and 28 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.