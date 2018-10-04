Toronto hair salon fires man caught on video kicking anti-abortion woman

The man who was caught on camera roundhouse kicking a woman at an anti-abortion rally on Sunday has been fired from his job.

Jordan Hunt was seen kicking Marie-Claire Bissonette—an organizer of the Life Chain rally—on Sunday after an altercation where he allegedly defaced several anti-abortion signs with markers.

The incident was captured on Bissonette's phone, and the video has seen be widely spread on social media.

Yesterday, a Parkdale salon called Noble Studio 101 posted a statement on Instagram informing its followers that they had fired Jordan Hunt from their team.

"It has been brought to our attention that Jordan Hunt has been caught on camera assaulting an innocent bystander at a pro life rally," says the post.

"We don't condone his actions and he has been let go. We believe that everyone has a right to an opinion and the right to voice their opinion without fear of physical violence."