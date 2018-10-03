City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
abortion protest toronto

Anti-abortion rally in Toronto gets ugly

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An anti-abortion rally turned violent this past Sunday when a woman was roundhouse kicked by a man at the corner of Bloor and Keele. 

Around 76 people gathered at the intersection on Sunday afternoon for Life Chain, an annual anti-abortion protest held simultaneously across the country at over 200 locations. 

There was also a couple of pro-choice protestors (who were not affiliated with the attacker) counter-rallying peacefully against the Life Chain crowd on the same corner.

At around 2:30 p.m., a man with lip piercings and a purple zip-up hoodie approached the groups and allegedly used red and blue markers to deface protestors' anti-abortion signs, at one point even scribbling on their clothing. 

He also approached the counter-protestors, who can be seen in the video deflecting his approaches. 

Organizer Marie-Claire Bissonette began to record the altercation on her phone and in the video, the man can be seen winding up for his attack before roundhouse kicking Bissonette in the shoulder, causing her to drop the phone on the ground. 

Police were called to the scene shortly afterwards, but the man—who told Bissonette he had meant to kick the phone but missed—had already fled the scene, heading east on Bloor.

According to Bisonette's write-up on the incident for the pro-life website LifeSiteNews, policemen "rolled down their window but did not exit their vehicle" after arriving to the intersection.

The man has yet to be found, though the video has been circulated widely on social media. 

Lead photo by

LifeSite News

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Massive fireworks show announced for Toronto

Anti-abortion rally in Toronto gets ugly

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2018 in Toronto

Thousands of free Presto cards are being given away in Toronto today

6 subway stations will be shut down in Toronto this long weekend

It’s going to feel like 34C in Toronto next week

12 notable Toronto businesses that closed in September

Only in Toronto #33: Butcher's Son, Puppy Yoga, Kostas Bakery, DaanGo Pastry Lab