street fight toronto

Street fight on King West caught on video

A brutal street fight captured on video this weekend depicts a man being kicked unconscious outside the nightclub The Everleigh.

Reddit user Shmuhlest shared a clip taken from their apartment of the scene on King West near Portland.

In the video, a man in stripes can be seen trying to break up a fight between his companion—who is wearing blue jeans—and two other men, one wearing black long-sleeves and another wearing a black t-shirt. 

At one point, the man in jeans is pushed to the ground. Shortly afterwards, the man in the black t-shirt kicks him in the head, rendering him unconscious. 

A few passers-by were witness to the incident, as were the bouncers of Everleigh. 

According to the user who uploaded the video, police eventually arrived to the scene, and the man who was knocked out stuck around the club for another hour or so with his friends. 

The man who kicked him in the head fled the scene quickly, as did his friend. 

Lead photo by

Shmuhlest

