Halloween toronto

The top 5 neighbourhoods for trick or treating in Toronto

Toronto's wealthiest neighbourhoods such as Forest Hill, Rosedale and the Bridle Path might seem like good choices to score sacks full of candy on Halloween, but a recent study by real estate analytics platform Ratio.city shows that it's actually a handful of other areas where trick-or-treating will yield the best bounty.

They based their study on factors besides affluence and one of the most critical appears to be housing density. In other words, neighbourhoods with smaller lots where  you can visit more houses for sugary treats in less time scored better. 

Neighbourhoods with lots of condos and high-rise apartments like Liberty Village and CityPlace came out less favourably.

Here are the top neighbourhoods for trick-or-treating in Toronto.

1. Riverside and Leslieville

With lots of family homes between Eastern Avenue and Gerrard east of the DVP, this family-friendly neighbourhood scored top marks for a sugar-loaded Halloween haul.

2. Monarch Park

It's no surprise that this up-and-coming Danforth East neighbourhood is on the list. The family-filled streets full of houses here are known to dole out the treats.

3. Cabbagetown

There are a ton of beautiful old houses in this historic neighbourhood nestled next to Riverdale Farm. A special bonus for Halloween is you can also stop by St. James Cemetary to get your spook on.

4. Trinity Bellwoods

Stretches of Claremont, Manning and Euclid that border Trinity Bellwoods park make for an accessible, central, and well-populated neighbourhood for trick or treating.

5. Bloordale Village

Family-friendly Symington and Campbell streets that extend north of Bloor are home to stretches of houses for a serious guaranteed candy jackpot.

Stivic H

