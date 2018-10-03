Massive fireworks show announced for Toronto

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… or at least, it will be soon.

Mark your calendars because next month, the Cavalcade of Lights will return to Nathan Phillips Square on November 24. This 52nd annual event promises bright lights, live music, skating on the outdoor rink, and an enormous fireworks show right in the heart of the city.

Also taking place at the Cavalcade of Lights will be the city’s tree-lighting ceremony. Last year, it took nearly 600,000 LED bulbs to cover the massive tree, and I don’t expect anything less this time around.

There is no official line-up of performers or special vendors yet, but a full schedule will be released in November. In past years, the square hosted performances on their main stage, as well as DJ sets.

Get excited for Christmas with more than 50,000 people at this annual event. Luckily, you won’t need to be up close to see the twinkling lights and colours, both on the tree and in the sky.

And the best part? It’s all free! Instead, spend your money on an extra steamy hot chocolate to warm your spirits and your hands.