Giorgio Mammoliti booted off Toronto city council

After more than 20 years of terrorizing City Hall, Giorgio Mammoliti has finally been given the boot by voters.

Mammo, who faced colleague Anthony Perruzza due to Doug Ford's council cuts, was unable to pull the votes needed to secure his own job.

The long-time councillor, who once showed up to council half-naked, called his residents "cockroaches," filmed topless women at a parade, and left a racist rant on his opponent's Facebook page, failed to win back the seat in a ward larger than it would have been if he hadn't supported the premier's slashing of council.

The winner of the ward, Anthony Perruzza, had been the incumbent of the former Ward 8 before it was joined with Mammo's. He had been leading in the polls for several weeks prior to the election.