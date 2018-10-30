Cup holders are now available for the TTC

The average public transit user in Toronto has two hands (three, if you count your mouth as hand — and I do).

Of those two hands, one will almost definitely be tethered to a smartphone. That hand is a write-off.

This leaves most commuters only one appendage with which to carry any of the following: An umbrella, a handbag, a metro pass, a McMuffin, a TTC transfer, an accessibility device, a newspaper, a leash or some sort of stimulating, often hot morning beverage.

Soon, Toronto transit riders will have at least one less item to worry about carrying while riding the red rocket thanks to Comfycup.

Billed as the world's first portable public transit cup holder, this flexible, lightweight product does exactly what it sounds like it will: Hold your cup for you while riding public transit.

"Protect your laptop, phone and yourself," reads the Toronto-based startup's website. "With the Comfycup™ cup holder you’ll no longer have to worry about the headaches, damages, or burns of spilling your morning beverage while you commute."

Today we're giving some comfycup holders at Bloor & Yonge station! Bring your favorite coffee ☕ with you to grab one!



DM for details pic.twitter.com/PZQaYlWo4I — Getcomfycup (@getcomfycup) October 29, 2018

When first reported on, this brilliant little doohickey was something you could only dream about one day buying.

Now, if you're so inclined, you can buy one for $14.99. It might make a good Christmas gift for the klutzes in your life.

That, or it'll end up sitting in a drawer like everything else you've ever purchased because you saw it on the internet one time and thought it was kind of cool.