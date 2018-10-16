Air Canada and WestJet ban pilots from using cannabis

Airline pilots in Canada may not be able to participate in tomorrow's "festivities."

That's because Canada's largest airlines, including WestJet, Air Canada, and Jazz, have banned cannabis use for their pilots.

Other staff that are involved in critical safety roles will also be under the blanket, zero tolerance ban, like those involved in aircraft upkeep, and flight operations.

In most cases, these workers will not be allowed to use cannabis whether they are on or off duty, which echoes a similar ban for the Toronto Police.

The announcement follows a statement from Transport Canada, which says that cannabis use is detrimental to the workers in critical safety roles. CN has said it will also impose a zero tolerance policy on cannabis for railway workers as well.

As a passenger, it's most likely reassuring to hear. As a pilot, well, it looks like you'll have to choose between flying high, and...flying high.