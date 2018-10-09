Toronto police won't be able to smoke weed once it becomes legal

Cannabis legalization is less than two weeks away, and most of us will be able to start consumption on October 17.

However, the Toronto Police will be limited in their ability to partake, according to a video of Chief Mark Saunders leaked to CP24.

Members of the TPS must wait 28 days to report for duty after consumption of cannabis, Saunders said.

However, the President of the Toronto Police Association, Mike McCormack, said the the policy was not known to him or the TPA.

Ridiculous policy which says #Toronto police may not consume pot 28 days before going on duty. They can go to work hung over, but god forbid they get high the night - or WEEK - before. — ArianaGic/АріянаҐіць (@GicAriana) October 9, 2018

He said he is reviewing the policy and will have an official one in place soon.