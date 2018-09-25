City
baby pig toronto

Police rescue baby pig from Toronto highway

This little piggy went to market. This little piggy stayed home. This little piggy went "wee wee wee!" southbound on Highway 400 near Vaughan until it got picked up by the cops.

In an incident York Regional Police deemed "too cute not to share," a rogue piglet was spotted trotting down the road just north of Toronto on Friday morning.

The animal was walking on the 400 in the area of Highway 407, according to police, when an officer was able to stop and apprehend it.

It is not known where the pig came from or how it got onto the highway, though small pigs have been known to escape from transport trucks (and thus eventual slaughter).

The highway pig was taken to a local animal shelter to be cared for, according to York Regional Police, who bravely shared a photo of the little guy "despite the predictable cop/pig jokes we'll receive."

Lead photo by

York Regional Police

