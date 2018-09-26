City
only in toronto

Only in Toronto #31: Nuit Blanche, Vesuvio's Pizzeria, Drag Queens

Toronto is lucky to have one of the best drag scenes in the world but what does it take for local queens to make it big?

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we sit down with Baby Bel Bel to get the inside scoop.

Plus, Nuit Blanche goes to Scarborough for the first time and the Toronto pizza joint that helped bring booze back to the Junction.

Background information on this episode:
Articles referenced in this episode include:
Places mentioned in this episode:
