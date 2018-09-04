Only in Toronto #25: Lower Ossington, Pantheon birthday song, TIFF

Ossington sure has changed over the years from a street filled with car mechanics to its current incarnation as a popular nightlife destination and home to high-end fashion stores.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we stop by the newest shop and check in with a bakery that's been there 40 years.

Plus, we meet the man who's been singing birthday wishes at a Greektown restaurant for almost two decades and get you ready for the 2018 edition of TIFF.

What to see at TIFF:

Articles referenced in this episode include:

Places mentioned in this podcast:

Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast:

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.