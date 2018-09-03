City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
phone toronto

This might be Toronto's most mysterious phone

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

I know when that hotline bling, that can only mean one thing. Usually. But in the case of one publicly installed phone that keeps mysteriously ringing in Toronto, pretty much no one knows what the heck it means.

Those often walking near Bloor and Dufferin may have noticed some odd things in the window of 1200 Bloor St. on occasion. Say, plastic butts lined up in a row.

1200 bloor west toronto

Plastic butts and a phone are two of the oddities at 1200 Bloor. St. West.

But lately, the eccentricities have been spilling out of the storefront window and into the street. Local Rob Kettridge apparently installed the phone outside one day after finding a rotary phone in his friend’s basement.

“Rigged it up, and now it rings on Bloor Street,” he told CityNews. The phone can’t make calls, only receive them. If you call the number scrawled on the side (647.483.6060) the phone sounds its old school ring out on Bloor, but there’s no guarantee anyone will pick up.

phone toronto

Call the number on the phone and see what happens.

However, apparently the first call Kettridge received on the phone was from Australia, so if the phone rings and you’re around to hear it, you should probably pick up. You never know who might be on the other end of the line.

The installation of the phone calls to mind Toronto’s penchant for the pay phone, serendipitously connects strangers and reminds us there was a time when a telephone was something that was attached to the wall and made a ringing sound.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This might be Toronto's most mysterious phone

The Toronto Christmas Market is coming back this winter

David A. Balfour is an epic ravine and park in the centre of Toronto

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in August

Only in Toronto #24: Dupe Shop, the Toronto Zoo's baby hippo, Cauldron Ice Cream

Ontario government agrees to give rebate to Tesla owners after all

Man arrested for carrying rifle on Queen streetcar was a cosplayer

Ontario government takes next step to takeover the TTC