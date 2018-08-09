City
TTC Subway Closure

There's a major Line 1 subway closure this weekend

Once again, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations this weekend.

This time it's going down on August 11 and 12, and it's due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton. The TTC will use of this closure to conduct track work in the area as well.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 again between Lawrence and St Clair stations on August 18 and 19 to continue Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.

