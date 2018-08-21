City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Toronto weather

Heavy rains could flood the streets of Toronto again today

The spinning wheel of "hot" and "wet" that is Toronto this summer has landed on wet again, it seems, and meteorologists say it'll stay there until at least tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada has issued yet another special weather statement for the City of Toronto to warn of long, heavy rains that could dump as much as 40 mm of water on us by this evening.

Parts of the city that get hit with thunderstorms, however, "may receive significantly higher amounts" of rain than what's expected — which could spell more destructive flooding.

"The rain is expected to be periodic in nature with significant breaks from time to time," wrote the federal agency early Tuesday morning.

"However, as the air mass will be very moist, torrential downpours giving significant rainfall amounts in relatively short periods of time are likely."

Being that 64.3 mm of rain basically turned Toronto into poop water Atlantis two weeks ago, residents would be wise to wear boots today — and to stay the heck away from Lower Simcoe Street with their cars.

Lori Whelan

