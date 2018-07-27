City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto ferry racist

Man who hurled racist remarks at Toronto ferry terminal arrested

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a racially-motivated altercation that was captured on camera at Toronto's Jack Layton Ferry Terminal this week.

Police announced in a news release Friday morning that Lombray Ball of Toronto was arrested on Thursday as part of "a suspected hate-motivated crime investigation."

Ball has been charged with two counts of assault and one of threatening death after appearing in a viral video that shows a white man yelling at a family of people believed to be Muslim.

That video, filmed on Monday, was one of several witness-shot clips in which a man wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt can be seen repeatedly demanding to know where the family in question is from.

"You don't ask me a f*cking question in my province!" the man can be heard screaming over and over again, in addition to such comments as "where the f*ck are you from?" "Welcome to Ontario, you asshole!" and "I grew up here!... Get the f*ck out of here!

Toronto Police say that the suspect "confronted two men as they walked with their family at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal," and that he proceeded to both assault and threaten the men.

Ball is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Friday, July 27.

Lead photo by

Mir Tabassum Javed 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto will soon have a transit connection to cottage country

Toronto weed smokers thrilled by Doug Ford's plan to privatize cannabis

Massive Doug Ford protest planned outside Toronto City Hall

Man who hurled racist remarks at Toronto ferry terminal arrested

The dazzling Perseid meteor shower coming soon to Toronto area skies

John Tory fights back against Doug Ford's cuts to Toronto city council

Unreal photos and video from last night's hail storm in Toronto

There's going to be a moment of silence along the Danforth tonight