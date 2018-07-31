Toronto ranked only 16th best city to live in Canada

It seems every day there is a new city ranking, and every day Toronto is near the top of the list. Today is not one of those days.

The city is great at being livable on a world scale, having a high quality of life, and being home to a large financial sector, but, it seems compared to our Canadian neighbours, we may not be number one in every category.

A new MoneySense ranking has found Toronto to be the 16th-best place to live in the country. We aren't the worst, but we're definitely lower than what we can proud of.

Here are the cities who took the top twenty spots:

1. Oakville, ON

2. Ottawa, ON

3. Russell, ON

4. Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC

5. Lacombe, AB

6. Milton, ON

7. Canmore, AB

8. Westmount, QC

9. Saint-Lambert, QC

10. Halton Hills, ON

11. Camrose, AB

12. Red Deer, AB

13. Mont-Royal, QC

14. Saugeen Shores, QC

15. Fort St. John, BC

16. Toronto, ON

17. Lévis, QC

18. King, ON

19. St. Albert, AB

20. Whistler, BC

The methodology consisted of various elements that make a city a great place to live, including economy, affordability, demographics, taxes, weather, health, amenities, and culture.

Some of these factors, like economy and affordability, were given more weight than others, like amenities.

However, the rankings page includes sliders that allow you to redistribute the cities based on the factors you personally find important.

If you lower the priority of "low-crime" and "housing affordability," suddenly Toronto moves to the top spot.

So, in summary, Toronto is still number one (kind of).