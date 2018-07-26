Festivals closing major Toronto streets this weekend

It's all about festivals this weekend in Toronto. As a result, there's going to be a ton of road closures. If that's not brutal enough, there's also a TTC subway closure.

If you're brave enough to drive, here's what you need to know to navigate around the city.

The annual jazz festival will have Queen St. East from Woodbine Ave. to Beech Ave. closed from 6 p.m. to midnight, from July 26 to 28.

On July 29, the festival will be confined to Woodbine Park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. so no road closures required. Roads near the park will be busy.

The street festival will close Ossington Ave. from Dundas St. West to Queen St. West from July 28 at 6 a.m. to July 29 at 3 a.m. Some local streets in the area will also be closed.

Parts of Kensington Ave., Augusta Ave., Baldwin St. and St. Andrew St. will be closed on July 29 from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for the open streets event.

The food festival will have Islington Ave. from Albion Rd. to Wardlaw Cres. closed from July 29 at 6 a.m. to July 30 at 1 a.m.

TTC Subway Closure

Beyond road closures, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on July 28 and 29 due to signal upgrades.