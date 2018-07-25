City
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
run the danforth

150 people in Toronto went running to take back the Danforth

City
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is holding strong after a mass shooting that left two dead Sunday night. In a mission to take back the street, 150 people gathered last night to run the Danforth.

Participants gathered at Coxwell Ave and the Danforth—the scene of another shooting in 2015—and ran, walked, and jogged to Bowden Street, the location of this week's shooting. 

Sarah Kiriliuk, who organized the event, posted a group photo to Twitter thanking those who came out.

"We won't let violence scare us away from being a strong community," she wrote on Facebook. 

A vigil is planned for tonight along the Danforth. A candelight procession has been organized by the local BIAs. It begins at 7 p.m at Bowden Street.

Lead photo by

bradfordgrams

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Air Canada just offered $2.25 billion to buy Aeroplan

Toronto votes to ban handgun and ammunition sales

ISIS claims responsibility for the Toronto Danforth shooting

150 people in Toronto went running to take back the Danforth

Toronto is putting more patios on city streets

Two-hour transfers coming to the TTC next month

Toronto mass shooting suspect identified as Faisal Hussain

Vegan protestors eat fake human meat in Toronto