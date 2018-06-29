Doug Ford officially sworn in as premier of Ontario

The Honourable Doug Ford — controversial Etobicoke businessman and brother to late former Toronto mayor Rob Ford — is now officially Ontario's top dog.

Out with the old and in with the new #onpoli pic.twitter.com/CrmLEpJk4o — Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) June 28, 2018

Ford, who secured a majority win for his PC party during the June 7 general election, was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell at Queen's Park shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

After taking the required oaths, the Honourable Doug Ford (@fordnation) is now Premier of Ontario. Other members of the Executive Council will now be sworn in. #onpoli — Elizabeth Dowdeswell (@LGLizDowdeswell) June 29, 2018

"I, Doug Ford, swear that I will duly and faithfully and to the best of my skill and knowledge execute the powers and trust reposed to me as premier and president of the council and minister of intergovernmental affairs of the province of Ontario, so help me God," said the new Premier as he took his Oath of Office in the Ontario legislature.

To the people of Ontario, I am truly humbled by the trust you have put in me. You voted for change and set a new course for Ontario. You believed that as a province, we can do better. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/M7Rx5U2ePu — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 29, 2018

The ceremony, which puts the PCs in power for the first time 2003, proceeded with the swearing in of Ford's 21 cabinet members, a full list of which is currently being widely circulated and scrutinized online.

Hundreds are now gathered outside Queen's Park, where Ford is expected to make a speech "for the people."

Outhouses. For the people. At today's swearing-in of the new Doug Ford PC government at Queen's Park. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/yiFSzlqfAY — Rob Ferguson (@robferguson1) June 29, 2018

Many of those present are Ford supporters.

Premier Ford's public celebration is about to begin. Hundreds of supporters, including members of Ford Nation are here at Queen’s Park for the festivities @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/KHH9pvaMw7 — Nicole Martin (@nmartinCHCH) June 29, 2018

Some are not.

Lone anti-Doug Ford protestor outside of Queen's Park.



This man has been discussing his views of Ford with his supporters as well. #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/95PPVACRnC — Taz Dhaliwal (@taz_dhaliwal) June 29, 2018

Ford is set to reaffirm his oath of office in the presence of Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell on the steps of Queen's Park before delivering his speech.

It is not yet known what Ford will say during this speech, but we do know, based on what he said prior to being sworn in, that his first acts as Premier will be to scrap the province's cap-and-trade system, carry out a hiring freeze, and maybe try to get subways extended out to the suburbs, somehow.

