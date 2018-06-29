Doug Ford officially sworn in as premier of Ontario

City
The Honourable Doug Ford — controversial Etobicoke businessman and brother to late former Toronto mayor Rob Ford — is now officially Ontario's top dog.

Ford, who secured a majority win for his PC party during the June 7 general election, was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell at Queen's Park shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

"I, Doug Ford, swear that I will duly and faithfully and to the best of my skill and knowledge execute the powers and trust reposed to me as premier and president of the council and minister of intergovernmental affairs of the province of Ontario, so help me God," said the new Premier as he took his Oath of Office in the Ontario legislature.

The ceremony, which puts the PCs in power for the first time 2003, proceeded with the swearing in of Ford's 21 cabinet members, a full list of which is currently being widely circulated and scrutinized online.

Hundreds are now gathered outside Queen's Park, where Ford is expected to make a speech "for the people."

Many of those present are Ford supporters.

Some are not.

Ford is set to reaffirm his oath of office in the presence of Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell on the steps of Queen's Park before delivering his speech.

It is not yet known what Ford will say during this speech, but we do know, based on what he said prior to being sworn in, that his first acts as Premier will be to scrap the province's cap-and-trade system, carry out a hiring freeze, and maybe try to get subways extended out to the suburbs, somehow.

You can watch the entire show right here:

