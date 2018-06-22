Doug Ford wants to extend Toronto's subway system to the suburbs

Ontario's incoming premier Doug Ford has been channeling his late brother (and former Toronto Mayor) Robbie this week by calling for more subways across the GTA. Subways! Subways, subways, subways!

The premier-designate, who officially takes office on June 29, spoke in Pickering on Thursday morning about one of the most-pressing problems for people in and around Toronto: getting to work without losing their gosh dang minds.

"We love subways, rapid underground transit — unlike the LRTs... antiquated system," said Ford to reporters after being asked about a study that ranked Toronto the worst city for commuting in North America.

"We're going to focus on being the most modern transit system in the world. We're going to build rapid underground transit that's going to extend not only in Toronto."

Wait, what?

Today, in an off the cuff response, Premier-Designate @fordnation told reporters his gov’t wants to build subways to Pickering and Markham.



No timeline, costing or details. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/o6BVoQRVwz — Colin D'Mello CTV (@ColinDMello) June 21, 2018

"We're the first government that's going to run a regional transportation system, so folks in Pickering eventually will be able to hop on a subway and get downtown Toronto," Ford continued.

"People in Markham and the outlying areas, over time, will be on a subway. We'll make sure that we get traffic moving."

Great! How?

Ford didn't say, but based on how much the single-stop Scarborough subway station has already cost taxpayers, it will likely involve a hefty price tag.

The Toronto Star points out that the TTC's most-recent subway expansion, into York Region, cost roughly $380 million per kilometre.

Both Markham and Pickering are roughly 40 kilometres from Toronto's Union Station so, by the roughest of estimates, extending the subway lines would take approximately $15 billion. Each.