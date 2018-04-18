The TTC is shutting down 5 subway stations this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time a chunk of Line 1 will be affected for the duration of the weekend.

For those wondering, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations on April 21 and 22 due to signal upgrades.

During this closure Dupont, Museum, Queens Park, St. Patrick and Osgoode stations will be shut down. All other stations will be open for the sale of fares and access to surface routes.

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy stations on April 28 and 29 due to track work.