Temperatures in Toronto to rise above 20 C next week

One of the most exciting parts about living in Toronto is the fact that the weather always keeps us on our toes, so much so that we sometimes (all the time) have no clue how to dress for it.

If you're ever abroad and looking for another southern-Ontarian, look no further than the guy rocking board shorts in 8 C weather.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to take a dive to a low of -4 C on Saturday night. But don't despair, the temperature is then supposed to move by more than 20 degrees for a bright start to the week.

Monday is expected to be a nice and sunny 19 C and Environment Canada forecasts a high of 22 C on Tuesday. Time to break out those short shorts, Toronto!

The weather has been holding steady for a bit now, and slowly the city is moving toward more spring-like temperatures. If this keeps up, the April snowstorm will be nothing more than a cold, bitter memory of the past.