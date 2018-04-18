City
toronto spring

Toronto is finally about to get some spring weather

Look forward to a weekend outdoors because Toronto is getting a double digit dose of sun.

Environment Canada came through with the good news that this weekend, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 9 degrees on Saturday and 12 degrees on Sunday.

Get ready to rejoice while more specs of green and colour from only the keenest flowers surface, things warm up and the final remnants of last weekend's rendition of The Tempest is flushed away.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 15 degrees over the next week. Image courtesy of Environment Canada.

Temperatures are set to climb even higher beginning next week, with 14 degrees slated for Monday followed by 15 degrees on Tuesday.

Lead photo by

George Hornaday

