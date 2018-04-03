House of the week: 38 Glenrose Avenue

This house is delightfully deceptive. From the front, it looks like a standard three-bedroom home, and yet it has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a massive wine cellar inside.

This detached two and a half storey home is located in the Rosedale-Moore Park neighbourhood and has an interior style that pivots between old and new.

The house does seem to have a bit of an identity crisis in terms of decor and the staging isn’t my favourite but I think someone with a great eye for style could really make this place amazing.

Throughout the home, you’ll find original wood-burning fireplaces with cast-iron and slate hearths and carved French marble mantles.

There are leaded-stained glass windows, decorative plaster corbels and ceiling medallions, all which add to the charm and character of the home.

The kitchen is modern and sleek with stainless steel state-of-the-art appliances and white cabinetry.

My favourite space is aptly titled “the great room” on the floor plan. The room is so filled with natural light it might as well be a greenhouse.

There are French doors, two giant bay windows, stain glass windows and overhead a vaulted skylight surrounded by clerestory windows.

Upstairs are the five spacious bedrooms including the master bedroom which has not one but two walk-in closets.

The master bedroom’s en-suite bathroom has a gorgeous clawfoot tub but the rest of the bathrooms don’t seem to be anything to write home about.

The basement adds plenty of extra living space with a large media room, rec room, art studio, and playroom.

There’s also an insane wine cellar. A 400-year-old Argentinian red mahogany double door opens into the wine cellar that can house up to 1,500 bottles. The room is self-regulating so the temperature remains constant and it also has a water fountain sculpture for wine tasting.

In terms of outdoor space, there seems to be a decent sized backyard and a nice stone patio. But it's hard to get the real feel for it when the pictures were taken in the dead of winter.

Specs

Address: 38 Glenrose Ave.

Price: $3,988,000

Lot Size: 40 x 143.5 feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 72

Transit Score: 86

Listing agent: Ellise S. Kalles

Listing ID: C4077230

Good For

An avid wine collector. That wine cellar could house an impressive collection, so if you’re going to buy a place that has a wine cellar as ostentatious as this place you might as well have enough bottles to fill it.

Move On If

You're more of a beer drinker. Yeah, the rest of the house is great but the big selling point is this incredible wine cellar. So if you're not going to use it what's the point?