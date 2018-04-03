City
38 glenrose avenue toronto

House of the week: 38 Glenrose Avenue

This house is delightfully deceptive. From the front, it looks like a standard three-bedroom home, and yet it has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a massive wine cellar inside.

38 glenrose ave torontoThis detached two and a half storey home is located in the Rosedale-Moore Park neighbourhood and has an interior style that pivots between old and new.

38 glenrose ave toronto The house does seem to have a bit of an identity crisis in terms of decor and the staging isn’t my favourite but I think someone with a great eye for style could really make this place amazing.

38 glenrose ave torontoThroughout the home, you’ll find original wood-burning fireplaces with cast-iron and slate hearths and carved French marble mantles.

38 glenrose ave torontoThere are leaded-stained glass windows, decorative plaster corbels and ceiling medallions, all which add to the charm and character of the home.

38 glenrose ave torontoThe kitchen is modern and sleek with stainless steel state-of-the-art appliances and white cabinetry.

38 glenrose ave torontoMy favourite space is aptly titled “the great room” on the floor plan. The room is so filled with natural light it might as well be a greenhouse.

38 glenrose ave torontoThere are French doors, two giant bay windows, stain glass windows and overhead a vaulted skylight surrounded by clerestory windows.

38 glenrose ave torontoUpstairs are the five spacious bedrooms including the master bedroom which has not one but two walk-in closets.  

38 glenrose ave torontoThe master bedroom’s en-suite bathroom has a gorgeous clawfoot tub but the rest of the bathrooms don’t seem to be anything to write home about.  

38 glenrose ave toronto The basement adds plenty of extra living space with a large media room, rec room, art studio, and playroom.

38 glenrose ave toronto There’s also an insane wine cellar. A 400-year-old Argentinian red mahogany double door opens into the wine cellar that can house up to 1,500 bottles. The room is self-regulating so the temperature remains constant and it also has a water fountain sculpture for wine tasting.

38 glenrose ave toronto In terms of outdoor space, there seems to be a decent sized backyard and a nice stone patio. But it's hard to get the real feel for it when the pictures were taken in the dead of winter. 

38 glenrose ave toronto Specs
38 glenrose ave torontoGood For

An avid wine collector. That wine cellar could house an impressive collection, so if you’re going to buy a place that has a wine cellar as ostentatious as this place you might as well have enough bottles to fill it.

38 glenrose ave torontoMove On If

You're more of a beer drinker. Yeah, the rest of the house is great but the big selling point is this incredible wine cellar. So if you're not going to use it what's the point?

38 glenrose avenue toronto

