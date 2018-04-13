City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
finch west LRT

Toronto's next major construction headache is coming to Finch

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Metrolinx and the Province of Ontario just took a huge step forward in their creation of Toronto's new Finch West LRT – an 11 kilometre light rail transit line that promises to make getting around the city (or the northwest end of it, at least) easier than ever before.

The $1.2 billion project, scheduled for completion in 2022, will link the TTC's Finch West Subway Station to a below-grade terminus at Humber College, with 16 surface stops in between.

Finch LRT

The Finch West LRT station map.

"It brings new stations and stops, connecting northwest Toronto to the subway and to transit services from York Region, Peel Region and everywhere in between," writes Metrolinx on its website. "It's going to change the way you live in Toronto."

The regional transit authority announced on Thursday with Infrastructure Ontario that it had selected its "preferred proponent" to build the project: Mosaic Transit Group.

What this means is that they can now move forward with making the thing actually happen.

Mosaic, a consortium led by ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., Aecon Construction Group Inc., and CRH Canada Group Inc., will design, build, finance and maintain the Finch West LRT.

They'll begin construction on the project sometime this year, but preliminary work started last year

finch west lrt

A rendering of one of the stops along the Finch West LRT.

More recently, Enbridge has been "relocating natural gas pipelines along the Finch West LRT route" in preparation for the project. Access to the Humber River Recreational Trail from Finch Ave. will be closed to accommodate this work until at least June.

Photos by

Metrolinx

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto flirts with idea of a Night Mayor and extended drinking hours

Toronto's next major construction headache is coming to Finch

People are not happy with the location of Toronto's first cannabis store

Someone just took a joy ride on the back of a TTC bus

Sold! Toronto townhouse goes for $211K above asking

Mayonnaise puts the hurt on Toronto's recycling program

Toronto students outraged after beloved cows sent to slaughter

Condo of the week: 500 Queens Quay West