Car sharing options in Toronto

Car sharing in Toronto has a leg up on traditional car rentals in a few ways. First, you can usually find a car anytime of the day – even if it's just for an hour or two – and second, you pay for the time used as opposed to a flat rate. 

Of course in some cases, buying a car or renting can be the cheapest option in the long run. But for those who don't need a car on the daily and want to avoid surprise delays on the TTC, car sharing might be the best option for you.

Here's a roundup of car sharing services in Toronto. 

Zipcar

One of the first companies to bring car sharing to the city, Zipcar is one of the largest services in the world. Use the app to book a car and use the card key provided to unlock it. The yearly membership is $70 plus a $30 application fee; hourly rates are around $9.25.

Maven

You'll only drive General Motors cars with this company, since it's a GM subsidiary. They're the newest addition to the city, so there's no membership fees, and hourly rates start low (for now) at $9 per hour. They've also got a tiny fleet, with just under 100 cars available.

Enterprise CarShare

This traditional rental service was smart to hop on the car share wagon, with tons of vehicle locations around the city. Formerly AutoShare, they have three different memberships that range from $45 a year to $200 month; the simplest plan offers an hourly rate starting at $9.25. 

Car2Go

This company only extends as north as Eglinton, and they've only got three car types: Smart cars, sedans, or hatchbacks. Good thing is you can park it anywhere within their "home area" when you're done, and they don't have membership fees. Hourly rates range from $15 to $19.

