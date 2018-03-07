City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway

There's a major downtown subway closure in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After another cancelled TTC subway closure planned for last weekend, Toronto is, for better or worse, now back on track for its regularly scheduled closure this weekend.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St Clair West and Union stations on March 10 and 11 due to signal upgrades. 

TTC Subway Closure

Shuttle buses will operate between St. Clair West and Spadina stations only. Riders are encouraged to take surface routes to the Yonge Line throughout the southern portion of the closure.

Dupont, Museum, Queen's Park, St. Patrick, Osgoode and St. Andrew stations will all be closed.

Regular scheduled service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 3 between Kennedy to McCowan stations on March 17 and 18 due to track and infrastructure work.

Lead photo by

@dominicdunyo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC streetcars will be free on St. Patrick's Day

Rental of the week: 132 Shaw Street

There's a major downtown subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories

Pearson was just named best large airport in North America

Toronto is actually a lot older than 184

How Toronto got its name

House of the week: 125 Bedford Road