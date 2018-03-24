City
condos toronto

The top 5 new Toronto condos for food lovers

We know that Toronto is all about its condos and if you're a food lover, there are a few upcoming spots with some exceptional dining capabilities. You're going to want to call these developments home once they're complete. 

Here's a round-up of some new Toronto condos for food lovers. 

Nobu

The Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant is opening its first Canadian location on Mercer Street, and two 49-storey towers that will also encompass its new hotel and condo. Get ready at yours and hop in the elevator to make it in time for your dinner reservation. 

harlowe condo buca toronto

The Harlowe

This 14-storey condo on Richmond Street is getting a fine-dining German-style restaurant in the form of the award-winning Vancouver spot Bauhaus, its first location in Toronto. The condo's balconies and terrace will also have gas BBQ connections for the grill-lovers.

waterworks building food hall

Waterworks Building

The Art Deco building is being completely revamped to include a condo, a new YMCA, plus a sprawling food hall. Vendors have yet to be announced for the ground floor area but it's prime real estate for any restaurants that want easy access to residents' bellies.

transit city condos toronto

Transit City Condos

This 55-storey condo at Vaughan's SmartCentres Place will house a Buca — the first outside of downtown Toronto — plus a Bar Buca in the lobby. The restaurant will be serving meals all day and is expected to have a first-floor patio for outdoor dining.  

well condo food hall toronto

The Well

Replacing the Globe and Mail building on Front Street, this development is expected to hold a huge 89-stall European-style market, located below a food hall. The space is also projected to have up to 12 restaurants. It doesn't get more foodie-friendly than that. 

Lead photo by

Photo by Nobu Residences

